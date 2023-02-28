 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Farhan Akhtar calls off Australia tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Farhan Akhtar and his band was set to perform in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend
Earlier today, Farhan Akhtar called off his Australia tour due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Actor and singer shared the sad new with his fans through his Instagram handle by writing an apology note. Farhan wrote: “To my fans in Australia, due to unforeseen circumstances our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia Tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend.”

"Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan."

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was all set to perform his gig along with his band this weekend in Sydney and Melbourne.

He performed his last show in Pune on Sunday at the Vh1 Supersonic festival. At his gig, he played some of his popular songs namely; Pain or Pleasure, Solitary Childhood and his most hit track Rock On, reports IndiaToday.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to be a director for another film Jee Le Zaraa after Dil Chahta Hai. The film features; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. 

