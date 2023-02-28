 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Govt to take action against 'attack' on Islamabad’s judicial complex

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a presser, flanked by PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on his right, in Sahiwal on February 28, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Hum News Live
  • Culprits to be booked for attacking judicial complex and rioting.
  • "Goons" also sabotaged judiciary's dignity, Sanaullah says.
  • "Courts' pampering encourages hostility among PTI workers".

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Tuesday that the government would take action against perpetrators for "attacking" the judicial complex, rioting, and sabotaging the judiciary’s dignity during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in Islamabad courts.

In a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Azma Bukhari and Talal Chaudhry, the minister said that the culprits would be booked and arrested on terror charges.

Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as PTI workers removed all barriers during their chief's appearances in the different courts. On the occasion, some of the workers vandalised the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.

Commenting on the "special treatment" given to Khan by the country’s courts and how the situation worsened in the federal capital as his supporters gathered to welcome him, Sanaullah said: “The banking court, which is present in the judicial complex, was stormed by around 400 'worker-like goons' who were with them."

"They attacked the policemen on duty by pushing them and ripping their uniforms apart and caused damage to the building by breaking its glass," the interior minister said.

He added that despite the riots, Khan was still granted bail. However, the minister — who is also a PML-N leader from Punjab — said that the government will take strict legal action against these goons.

Sanaullah said that the “pampering behaviour” of the courts encourages hostility among Khan’s supporters. “The event that took place today, in which the judicial complex and the judiciary were attacked, only happened because they are receiving mild treatment.”

He condemned the attack and asserted that legal action is inevitable after what has happened today.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from office last April, has so far received interim bail in three cases.

Earlier today, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case against him for which he has received an interim bail, while an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to Khan after he appeared before them at the judicial complex. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also granted interim bail to the PTI chief in an attempted murder case.

