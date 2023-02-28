 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Ke Huy Quan says 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' 38-day shoot was really ‘difficult’

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Ke Huy Quan candidly opened up about his working experience on the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan, who made history during 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards after becoming the first Asian male to win the outstanding supporting actor award in the film category, has received more than 50 awards for his role of Waymond Wang in the sci-fi/ adventure film.

He shared that the hardest part of participating in the film was the tight production schedule. In his interview with Insider, Quan said that Everything Everywhere All at Once was filmed in 38 days.

"The 38-day shoot was really difficult, because the Daniels had so much to do every single day, and the shot list was very long," Quan shared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this month, referring to the movie's directing duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

"But we all came together, because we believed in the script, we believed in the vision of the Daniels, and we all wanted to work with Michelle Yeoh."

Quan explained that each shooting day began with the cast getting together, doing warm-up exercises, then shooting for 14 to 15 hours a day. "We would not stop until the Daniels got what they wanted," he added.

He described every day as being a "gift."

Quan has received Oscar nomination for best-supporting actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

