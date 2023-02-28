After Italy, three more Pakistanis die in 'Libya boat wreck'

A view of the wreckage of a shipwreck in southern Italy which has left dozens of migrants dead after the boat in which they were travelling smashed onto the rocks, in Cutro, Italy, February 27, 2023. — Reuters

Fresh boat incident takes place in Libya's Ben Ghazi.

Pakistan embassy facilitating process of transporting mortal remains.

FO also confirms two Pakistanis dead in Italy incident.

ISLAMABAD: At least three Pakistanis perished in a boat wreck Sunday near Libya's Benghazi city, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

"In an earlier, separate tragic incident, 3 Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near #Benghazi, #Libya," the Foreign Office said in a brief statement Tuesday night on Twitter.

The FO also said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to the country.

The foreign affairs ministry also shared an update on the tragic boat incident in Italy on February 26.

"With great sorrow we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families," the statement on Twitter read.

The FO added that another Pakistani national — who was also aboard the ill-fated boat — has been found among survivors, bringing the total number of Pakistani survivors to 17.

"[Pakistan Embassy Italy] remains engaged to assist in the matter," the ministry tweeted and added that the embassy officials have met the survivors and are also in contact with Italian authorities.

Earlier today, two Pakistanis and one Turk were arrested on suspicion of trafficking up to 200 migrants aboard a wooden boat that smashed apart on rocks off southern Italy on Sunday, killing at least 64 people, the local police said.

According to reports, at least 30 Pakistanis died and 17 were rescued after their overloaded boat sank in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region.