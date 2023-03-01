Oscar nominated song 'Natu Natu' to be performed live at the Academy Awards 2023

'Natu Natu' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category in Oscars 2023

Team RRR is all set to perform the Oscar-nominated song Natu Natu live at the 95th Academy Awards.

The official twitter handle of the Academy Awards announced that the globally hit song will be performed live on stage with the lead singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

“Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Natu Natu. Live at the 95th Oscars," the Academy confirmed.

Furthermore, music composer MM Keeravani also confirmed the news by revealing that the rehearsals for the live performance are currently underway.

A few days, Keeravani teased fans about the live performance at the Luncheon. He stated: “It's a combination of performers and singers from India and lots of dancers from LA. It's going to be great team work."

At present, the star cast and the makers are in the USA ahead of the big night. Fans are curious to know whether the two main leads; Ram Charan and Jr NTR will dance over the song live at Oscars.

Song Natu Natu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category in the 95th Academy Awards. It has been nominated with some outstanding competitors like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

As per IndiaToday, Oscars 2023 are set to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.