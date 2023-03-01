Shakira addresses need to be ‘stronger than a lion’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira has just worn her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on the heartbreak that followed her split from ex Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer’s interview was conducted in Spanish by Enrique Acevedo of Canal Estrellas.

According to People magazine, she started by saying, “I've always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love.”

“One way or another, I've managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I'll be fine on my own.”

“When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you're learning to recognize your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

Since the initial ordeal, Shakira admits that she’s ‘on the way the way up” and has “managed to feel that I am enough” by now, something she “never thought would happen” before.

“I feel complete — because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me.”

At the end of the day, “I have to be stronger than a lion. That strength, in order for it to be real and not a façade… it needs to be the result of a great pain. Accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don't turn out the way we want them to.”