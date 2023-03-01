Prince Harry adding ‘at least one new chapter’ to tell-all

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on releasing ‘at least’ another chapter to his tell-all.



An inside source close to Page Six made these revelations.

Per their findings, “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter…to the paperback version…out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended.”

“Readers are eager to know (Harry and Meghan’s) feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc and the publication of Spare.”