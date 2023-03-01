'Shazam' director teases superhero return in DC future

Shazam filmmaker David F. Sandberg teased fans about the addition of the kid-turned-hero in the DC future.

The studio's new head honcho's initial roadmap of the superhero universe does not include the lightning hero, leaving fans disappointed.

However, the filmmaker of the comic superhero said that the "possibility for more Shazam is there," but it depends on the fans going to watch the film.

"He definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg added when responding to Shazam's role in DCEU's future.

"What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there, and if that's what you want, your best bet is to go see the film."

Nonetheless, the superhero's future depends on the film's box office. While as far as the initial projections of up to $40 million, it looks dismal.

Compared to the original film, which grossed $53.5 million on its debut.