Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators' performance so far in PSL 2023

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and Peshawar Zalmi batter Mohammad Haris (right) photographed during the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, on February 20, 2023. — PSL

Peshawar Zalmi, who have thus far played five matches during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have won only two matches and suffered defeat in three. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have won only one of the five games they have played. Here is a review of the performance of both teams so far.

Peshawar Zalmi

When they play Karachi Kings today, in what will be the first match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium of this PSL edition, they will hope that the result is a repeat of the last encounter between the two sides, and it leads to a series of wins. Never before in the history of the PSL have they failed to qualify for the Playoffs and they will hope that the streak continues.

Their captain, Babar Azam, has been leading the franchise from the front. He has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and has smashed two half-centuries. It is critical for Peshawar Zalmi that Babar’s bat continues to ooze runs. Young batters Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub have made 108 runs each and taken the league by storm.

When it comes to their batting styles, the two are on different ends of the spectrum, but it is difficult to look away from the screen when either is at the crease. Haris is your modern-day T20 batter whose breathtaking strokeplay is built upon improvisation and manoeuvring and Saim’s repertoire of traditional shots oozes elegance and class.

Both have been effective in the top order. Haris’ strike rate reads a staggering 180 and Saim Ayub has scored two half-centuries. The two will be critical to Peshawar Zalmi as the league moves on.

Quetta Gladiators

It has been another underwhelming season for them. Since their successful campaign in 2019, Quetta Gladiators have been unable to qualify for the Playoffs and all indicators point towards another finish at the bottom.

They have faced heavy defeats to Multan Sultans (nine wickets), Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United (both by 63 runs) and their only win in this edition was against Karachi Kings, in what was their second match of the tournament. Quetta Gladiators will be eager to have a change in fortunes when they take on Lahore Qalandars on March 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohammad Hasnain, the right-arm fast bowler, played a crucial role when Quetta Gladiators lifted the title in 2019. He was the player in the final and that he is in form and the best bowler from his side is a good sign for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.

His figures of eight wickets from five innings at an average of 19.37 is a testament to how good he has been and Quetta Gladiators will hope he continues to deliver as the tournament progresses.

None of the Quetta Gladiators batters is in the top 10 of the highest run-getters list. Martin Guptill, who made the first century of this edition in that win against Karachi Kings, is 12th with 151 runs from five innings. As they play their last round of league matches, they will be pinning hopes on Iftikhar Ahmed to fire. Iftikhar is the third-best batter in T20s this year with 478 runs at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 148.44.