Behind bars: Amjad Shoaib's lockup photo goes viral

Retired army officer Amjad Shoaib was photographed in police custody. Twitter

A photograph of the defence analyst, Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib, who is currently in police custody, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The retired military officer was apprehended in a pre-dawn operation on February 27th by the Islamabad police from his residence in the federal capital. He was charged with inciting the public against national institutions and spreading hatred.

In the viral image, the former military man can be seen standing behind the lockup bars with his hands folded and eyes focused on the camera.

The photo of him standing in a relaxed manner elicited an emotional response from his fans. They voiced outrage, saying they are deeply concerned about the former army general.

The former military officer was presented before Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah's court on the same day he was arrested.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that a case had been filed against the former three-star general and requested a seven-day physical remand.

Prosecutor Adnan contended that the ex-general, through his statement on TV, had tried to spread hate between the government, the opposition, and government employees.

However, the local court in Islamabad rejected the police's plea and sent him into police custody on a three-day physical remand.