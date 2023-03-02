 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles accused of taking his revenge from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

King Charles accused of taking his revenge from Prince Harry

King Charles took his revenge by evicting Prince Harry from his Frogmore Cottage, according to an expert.

Speaking to The Mirror Ingrid Seward said, "The loss of Frogmore Cottage comes as unwelcome news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

She added, "The fact the King’s son Harry is being targeted cannot but help look like a settling of scores for the disloyalty to his family in his explosive memoir Spare."

The expert said the Buckingham Palace have "been in discussion" with Harry and Meghan about their need for a home in the UK.

Seward admitted that the King is aware that having "empty properties scattered around" is "not a good look during these hard times".

The British media reported that Prince Andrew has been asked to move into Frogmore, after reports he may have to give up living in Royal Lodge due to financial constraints

More From Entertainment:

'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'

'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'
Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more

Idris Elba premieres 'Luther' film, says he hopes for more
Queen said 'out with it' as Harry began to ask important Meghan Markle question

Queen said 'out with it' as Harry began to ask important Meghan Markle question
King Charles actions will bring Eugenie and Harry closer

King Charles actions will bring Eugenie and Harry closer

Prince Harry feared negative 'Palace reports' on Meghan Markle would reach Queen

Prince Harry feared negative 'Palace reports' on Meghan Markle would reach Queen
King Charles 'dreaded' Meghan Markle 'overshadowing' him in fame

King Charles 'dreaded' Meghan Markle 'overshadowing' him in fame
King Charles told Kate to change name, did not want another 'C' in family

King Charles told Kate to change name, did not want another 'C' in family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not welcome at King Charles coronation

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle

King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle
Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'

Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'
'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan

'Grown man' Prince Harry was shocked he had to ask Queen 'permission' to marry Meghan
Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize

Joni Mitchell to receive prestigious songwriting prize