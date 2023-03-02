King Charles accused of taking his revenge from Prince Harry

King Charles took his revenge by evicting Prince Harry from his Frogmore Cottage, according to an expert.

Speaking to The Mirror Ingrid Seward said, "The loss of Frogmore Cottage comes as unwelcome news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

She added, "The fact the King’s son Harry is being targeted cannot but help look like a settling of scores for the disloyalty to his family in his explosive memoir Spare."

The expert said the Buckingham Palace have "been in discussion" with Harry and Meghan about their need for a home in the UK.

Seward admitted that the King is aware that having "empty properties scattered around" is "not a good look during these hard times".

The British media reported that Prince Andrew has been asked to move into Frogmore, after reports he may have to give up living in Royal Lodge due to financial constraints