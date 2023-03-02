 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Film Section 84 marks as Amitabh Bachchans thrid collaboration with director Ribhu Dasgupta
Film 'Section 84' marks as Amitabh Bachchan's thrid collaboration with director Ribhu Dasgupta

India’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he is going to feature in a courtroom thriller drama named Section 84 directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Big B shared the big announcement on his Instagram along with a video clip that read ‘Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84. Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.'

Amitabh also penned a caption with the video that read: “A delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me ..”

This thriller drama will mark as Bachchan’s third collaboration with director Ribhu.

Dasgupta also shared his feelings on collaborating with the Piku actor once again. He stated: "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the producer Reliance Entertainment Vivek B. Agrawal also said: “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial film Section 84 is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Film Hanger.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress
Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’

Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?
Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy
Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat

Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat
Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'
Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?