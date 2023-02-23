 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
SDSports Desk

WATCH: Hugs and kisses as Erin Holland meets hubby Ben Cutting

SDSports Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Karachi Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting hugs his wife and sports presenter Erin Holland after his return from Karachi to Multan on February 23, 2023.
Karachi Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting hugs his wife and sports presenter Erin Holland after his return from Karachi to Multan on February 23, 2023. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Love was in the air as Karachi Kings all-rounder Ben Cutting and Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland, his wife, reunited in Multan.

The couple — who are in the country for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — had been away from one another, for a bit too long, as the two kept travelling to different cities. While Erin was in Multan presenting for the matches in the city, Cutting was in Karachi.

They were reunited on February 22, when Cutting came to the city of saints for playing against Multan Sultans — and his team lost a nail-biting match.

The pair was ecstatic to see each other after the break. Holland, a regular PSL presenter, shared a loving moment with her husband on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the Australian diva wrote: "Weeks, months apart, wherever we are in the world, always feels like home with you."

"Agree @realshoaibmalik, it needed to be a 10 min hug," she added while tagging her husband's teammate Shoaib Malik in the post.

Earlier before the PSL's start, Cutting shared Pakistan's people and culture bringing the couple back to Pakistan.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of his team's training camp, the Australian cricketer said he and his wife "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," he said.

The cricketer has remained a part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting is representing the Kings in this year's tournament.

On the other hand, Holland has returned as a presenter accompanying her renowned Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas in the commentary panel.

