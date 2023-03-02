Eugene Levy tastes 'best meal' in Portugal on 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Eugene Levy proclaims he had the ‘best meal’ in Portugal in an exclusive clip of his new Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

In episode 7 of the travel series, the infamous dad from Schitt’s Creek learns how to make Peri-peri sauce from a local in Lisbon. The actor admits that he’s a “picky eater,” but is blown away when he finally tries the fiery condiment. “This is incredible. Definitely the best meal I’ve had in Portugal,” he admits.

Levy’s aversion to travel inspired the episodes on the show. “I’m stepping out of my comfort zone for a whirlwind tour of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in #TheReluctantTraveler, streaming now on Apple TV+,” He tweeted in February.

The Reluctant Traveler follows Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Eugene Levy CC is a Canadian actor and comedian. Known for his signature unconventional characters, Levy has won multiple accolades throughout his career including four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He is best known for the show Schitt’s Creek.