 
sports
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

PSL 2023: Sarfaraz's slow innings under criticism after Quetta's loss to Lahore

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed batting against Lahore Qalanders on March 2, 2023.—screengrab/Youtube @PakistanSuperLeagueOfficial
Sarfaraz Ahmed batting against Lahore Qalanders on March 2, 2023.—screengrab/Youtube @PakistanSuperLeagueOfficial

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come under fire from social media users after his team's disappointing run in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and his own poor form throughout the tournament.

PSL 2023: Sarfarazs slow innings under criticism after Quettas loss to Lahore

The Gladiators have lost five out of the six league games in this tournament so far and are ranked sixth at the points table.

QG's poor run is a continuation of their poor form for the past four seasons. The team has not been able to make it to the playoffs of the tournament since they lifted the trophy back in 2019.

Disheartened by the team's poor performance, fans took to social media and took skipper Sarfaraz to the cleaners.

After their loss to Lahore Qalandars by 17 runs on Thursday, Quetta are on the brink of certain elimination from the tournament.  

Lahore beats Quetta 

On the other hand, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are having a dream run in PSL as they managed to beat Quetta even after losing their 7 wickets for only 52 runs. They clinched victory by 17 runs in the 18th fixture of the league at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars continue to rule the points table with the top-most position, while Gladiators languish at the bottom-most place.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars restricted the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators to 131-7 in 20 overs, as they struggled to chase their 149-run target.

More From Sports:

Barcelona shocks Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Barcelona shocks Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg
Hodgkinson celebrates perfect birthday with win in European Indoors

Hodgkinson celebrates perfect birthday with win in European Indoors
Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks

Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks
Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph
Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star

Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star
Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight
Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit

Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit
Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India

Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators
5,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for PSL security

5,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for PSL security
Performance has nothing to do with marriage: Shadab Khan

Performance has nothing to do with marriage: Shadab Khan