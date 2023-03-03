PSL 2023: Sarfaraz's slow innings under criticism after Quetta's loss to Lahore

Sarfaraz Ahmed batting against Lahore Qalanders on March 2, 2023.—screengrab/Youtube @PakistanSuperLeagueOfficial

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come under fire from social media users after his team's disappointing run in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and his own poor form throughout the tournament.

The Gladiators have lost five out of the six league games in this tournament so far and are ranked sixth at the points table.

QG's poor run is a continuation of their poor form for the past four seasons. The team has not been able to make it to the playoffs of the tournament since they lifted the trophy back in 2019.

Disheartened by the team's poor performance, fans took to social media and took skipper Sarfaraz to the cleaners.

After their loss to Lahore Qalandars by 17 runs on Thursday, Quetta are on the brink of certain elimination from the tournament.

Lahore beats Quetta

On the other hand, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are having a dream run in PSL as they managed to beat Quetta even after losing their 7 wickets for only 52 runs. They clinched victory by 17 runs in the 18th fixture of the league at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars continue to rule the points table with the top-most position, while Gladiators languish at the bottom-most place.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars restricted the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators to 131-7 in 20 overs, as they struggled to chase their 149-run target.