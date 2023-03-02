PSL 2023: People will not always speak in your favour, says Babar Azam

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam while taking a shot in PSL 2023 match on February 14, 2023. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said on Thursday that criticism is always ongoing and one cannot expect people to always speak in their favour.

While talking to Geo News, Babar said what matters more is how we learn from criticism and improve.

Peshawar Zalmi captain said, "The criticism will always be going on and it is not always the case that people talk in your favour. In every case, I always try to remain positive. The more I take things positively, the more my confidence increases."

Babar said that he does not comment on criticism, adding that he respects his critics' view because they have their own opinion and mindset to see things.

"I also try to learn with the passage of time because things have been changing fast and I have to adjust according to that. One can not perform 100% every day. It matters how you learn from that. We try to overcome the mistakes," the star batter said.

The Zalmi skipper also said that his current journey in Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition with Peshawar Zalmi has been a good one so far. Due to some mistakes, our matches did not turn out as expected however, we tried to overcome the mistakes, he added.

Responding to the question about the new team, the star batter said that all players are professional cricketers, and it is better for if they get along with each other quickly.

"In the Peshawar Zalmi team, I had close contact with Inzamam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Akram. Therefore, there was no difficulty," said Babar.

The 28-year-old also highlighted that Darren Sammy is an experienced cricketer and was the Zalmi captain as well from whom he was learning.

Talking about the upcoming talent spotted during the PSL, Babar was of the view that it was good for Pakistan that young bowlers are coming in like Ihsanullah.

"The more these young players would play the more good they will become," said Babar. But warned that consistency was needed before the junior players were declared good.



Commenting on his previous year's performance and achievements, the national team captain noted that 2022 was a good year for him.



"It is all because of my hard work and the goals I have set. Ricky Ponting must have seen something when he was praising my game," Said Babar, adding that "receiving praise from the legends boosts confidence."



He said he has shared dressing rooms with Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene and learned a lot from them.

"When I wanted to ask something I asked them. They both have taught me a lot. I hear everyone carefully and try to improve myself," said Babar.