Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi cheers for brother-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars during the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League against Quetta Gladiators on March 2, 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. — Twitter/Iam_hassan10

Cricket great Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, was seen cheering for Lahore Qalandars during their clash against Quetta Gladiators during the 18th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.

Aqsa's picture from the stadium went viral on Twitter when she was seen cheering for brother-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars after they bagged another wicket for the Quetta Gladiators.



Twitterati have confused Aqsa with Shaheen's wife — Ansha Afridi — as the two sisters have similar facial features

Fans thought newly-married Ansha was there in the stadium to support her husband. However, unfortunately for Shaheen, it wasn't Ansha but her elder sister Aqsa.

Here are some of the tweets where some fans are confused about whether she was Ansha or not while some die-heart Shaheen's followers were clarifying that she was Aqsa.

On February 3, the star pacer Shaheen was solemnised with Ansha at a local mosque in Karachi after being engaged for two years.