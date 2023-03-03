 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow: Two men detained for trespassing

Shah Rukh was reportedly not home when the incident took place
Reportedly, two men broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home in Mumbai on Thursday by climbing up the outer compound wall; the trespassers have been handed over to the police.

HindustanTimes reported that the incident took place around 4:00 am in the morning when two men jumped into SRK’s residence. They were detained by the security team who immediately informed the Bandra police about the incident.

The police took the men into investigation. They claim that these men came from Gujrat to meet King Khan. The trespassers informed the police that they are his fans and wanted to meet him which is why they made this move.

Until now, the investigation carried out by the police claim that there were no deceptive intentions involved. The authorities say that the two men were family members. The police also say that they will also contact the Gujrat police to check if they have any criminal record or not.

As per ETimes reports, when the incident took place Shah Rukh Khan was not at home. He was allegedly away from his home shooting for upcoming Atlee’s film Jawan, reports PinkVilla. 

