Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement

Frontier Reserve Police personnel Constable Jamshed speaks during a protest, in this still taken from a video. — Photo by reporter

PESHAWAR: A Frontier Reserve Police personnel of the Bannu Range was dismissed from duty Friday for making TikTok videos and sharing them on WhatsApp.

The police department deemed his act as "gross misconduct", "unlawful", and violating the rules.

According to an order of his dismissal, a departmental inquiry had been conducted against Constable Jamshed, as he gave an unsatisfactory response to the show-cause notice sent to him.

The policeman, as per the order, violated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rules 1934 (Chapter 14-33 & 14-44) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rules 1975 amended 2014 Section 3 (d) and Article 81 of Police Act 2017 which tarnished the image of the force.

"Keeping in view the above circumstances and in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Police Rules 1934 (Chapter 14-33 & 14-44) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rules 1975 amended 2014 Section 3 (d) and Article 81 of Police Act 2017, I, Jehan Zeb Khan Barki PSP Deputy Commandant FRP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar being competent authority have tentatively decided to award Major punishment of Dismissal from Service to Constable Jamshed No. 7232 of FRP Bannu Range with immediate effect," the order read.



The order also stated that the relevant constable was also summoned in person, but he failed to appear before the department.

Jamshed, when speaking to Geo News, said that he was sacked for protesting against the suicide blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines area.

“I gave a statement regarding the Police Lines blast which went viral on TikTok. I will take legal action against my dismissal,” the sacked police constable said.

In the video, which has gone viral, the constable is heard asking for justice amid the increasing spate of terrorism in the country.

“We are facing injustice and the soldiers are being martyred. Are we only getting martyred because we’re being paid a salary? Are we getting martyred because we’re getting a package? We don’t want anything."

"We only want to live in a peaceful environment. We also have children. We are also married. we also have parents. They also have emotions. For God's sake! Understand their emotions and feelings. Police are being targeted everywhere,” he said in one of the videos from a protest held by policemen in Bannu.

Police in different parts of the province held protests against the deadly bombing of the mosque inside a compound that left more than 80 dead and numerous wounded.