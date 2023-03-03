 
sports
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Foreign players set to be roped in for women exhibition matches

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Pakistan womens team in action — ICC/File
Pakistan women's team in action — ICC/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in the process of finalising squads for three women's exhibition matches to be played on the sidelines of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Rawalpindi next week.

The PCB, according to sources, is looking to include at least 10 foreign cricketers in the two teams for the three matches scheduled to be played on March 8, 10, and 11 in the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The sources revealed that the PCB has almost finalised the signing of players from England, South Africa, Ireland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand to play in these matches.

Among England players, sources said, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, and Lauren Winfield-Hill are likely to play these matches.

PSL 2023: Foreign players set to be roped in for women exhibition matches

South African Laura Wolvaardt and Ireland’s Laura Delaney are also among those named as probable players for the three exhibition games which will be organised by the cricket board with an aim to promote women’s cricket and the idea of empowering women in the country.

Other women who are likely to feature in the list include Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

PCB is also trying to rope in New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and Australia’s Tess Flintoff for these exhibition games.

A final list of teams is likely to be signed off in the next two to three days.

