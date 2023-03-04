 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West suffers another legal loss

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Kanye West suffers another legal loss

An Australian federal court dismissed Kanye West's lawsuit against an Australian burger bar.

Last October, the embattled rapper filed a lawsuit alleging that his 2004 album debut's name, The College Dropout, was used without his permission by the Victoria burger joint College Dropout Burgers.

Further, the rapper claimed the burger joint used misleading branding to associate with the star and his brand.

However, according to the Herald Sun, the Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne turned down the West case.

The restaurant's owner, Mark Elkhouri's lawyers, argued that Ye had not responded to them on several instances and had "no genuine interest in this proceeding."

Justice Shaun McElwaine noted that West had "commenced proceedings with all guns blazing" only not to take a "step thereafter."

Meanwhile, the plaintiff nor his new legal team was available in court today, as per ABC.

In court, Elkhouri donned a T-shirt featuring the slogan "I am not Kanye West" to court.

In a conversation with reporters, he said he was "very relieved" the case was over but told them that he's still a fan of Ye's earlier material.

"There were some very, very hard times in my life that [West] kind of helped me through, whether it was his previous albums and the type of message," Elkhouri added.

Speaking on the Donda rapper's controversial behaviour, "This Ye character – I don't know who he is. I don't support him."

More From Entertainment:

Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities

Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush
'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm

'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm
King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction

King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction
Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars

Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars
Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu

Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence on ‘cruel punishment’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence on ‘cruel punishment’
Lily Collins loves spending money on 'interior design'

Lily Collins loves spending money on 'interior design'
Sarah Ferguson gushes over ‘beautiful’ bond between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson gushes over ‘beautiful’ bond between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles ‘dragged on’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama ‘for too long’

King Charles ‘dragged on’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama ‘for too long’