Saturday Mar 04 2023
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer heaps praises on Johnny Depp, ‘he’s terrific’

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer heaped praises on Johnny Depp in his latest interview with Deadline.

Bruckheimer, 79, who has worked with Depp, 59, on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, shared his thoughts on Depp’s volatile litigation with ex-wife Amber Heard on Behind the Lens with Pete Hammond.

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this,” said the Top Gun: Maverick maker.

Bruckheimer added, “Depp’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual. He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific.”

Discussing Depp’s possible return to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruckheimer explained, “I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.'

Bruckheimer previously told The Hollywood Reporter he would “love” to have Depp back in the fold. “You’d have to ask them [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know.'

“I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do,” Bruckheimer candidly added.

