PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar for attending UN conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Doha to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) scheduled to be held in Qatar’s capital on March 5-6.



The summit will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity. Upon an invitation of the Amir of Qatar, PM Shehbaz will travel to Doha.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahra Baloch said in a press release on Saturday.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilise additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role in UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

“The prime minister’s participation in the conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan supported reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).