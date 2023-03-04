 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Mohammad Hasnain believes Quetta Gladiators can make it to playoffs

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain. — PSL/File

ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain has said that his captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is ensuring that the players' confidence remains high as the team faces back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta are at the bottom of the points table with just two points to their name after losing five out of six matches that they have played. They have just beaten Karachi Kings in the tournament.

"I am hopeful that in the next four matches, we will put up a good show and stage a comeback," the young pacer told Geo News during an interview.

He also praised Sarfaraz and said that he was backing the team despite their successive defeats. "Despite bad performances, the captain is still boosting all the players."

Hasnain said that the skipper has told all the players to ensure their best when they step on the field in the next four matches. "We can't lose hope till the last match. We will give our best in the next matches."

The young pacer added that the Gladiators, if their performance is up to the mark, can make it to the PSL playoffs. "There is no weakness that can't be overcome."

He also heaped praise on Islamabad United's Azam Khan and said that he was happy to see that the batter was performing exceptionally in the ongoing tournament.

"I will try to take his wicket next time," he quipped, but also stressed that he was excited to see his fellow cricketer climbing the ladders.

