PM Shehbaz to share Pakistan's perspective on socio-economic challenges in UN conference

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Doha on Qatari emir's invitation.

Premier to attend UN conference on Least Developed Countries.

Fawad finds fault with government's another foreign visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that he would share Pakistan's perspective on the socio-economic challenges faced by the LDCs in Asia and Africa, when he addresses the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC‎) happening in Doha, Qatar.



The premier touched down in the Qatari capital to attend the five-day UN conference, starting today to deliberate upon the steps for accelerating sustainable development in the least developed countries, and helping them to progress on the road to prosperity.

PM Shehbaz, who is participating in the moot on the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, said that the LDCs had been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruption in food and energy supply chains.

"These global events have left them vulnerable. LDCs will be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy," the premier wrote on Twitter.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the summit tomorrow (Monday)‎. He will hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

Sheikh Thani will hold a reception in the honour of the dignitaries attending the UN conference. Meanwhile, the global leaders will mobilise additional international support measures and action in favour of the LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between the LDCs and their development partners.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at the UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of LDCs and Qatar in securing the adoption of Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry censures govt for frequent foreign visits

Reacting to the premier's visit to Doha, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI‎) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry criticised the incumbent government for several foreign visits.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has undertaken a foreign visit once again, while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has travelled across the globe since taking the office of the foreign minister.

"It is beyond understanding that what did all these visits give Pakistan," he asked.

Fawad said that Pakistan's closest allies are indifferent of the country's economic crisis, while no discussion has been done on the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan for the last 10 months.

He further stated that there was a government of "oppression and tyranny" in Pakistan, while the the human and political rights had been violated and missing persons cases were surfacing in Punjab as well after Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"As a nuclear state, our capabilities are being questioned [and] these are the effects of unnecessary regime change experiment of the establishment," Fawad wrote.