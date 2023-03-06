 
sports
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Have Azam Khan and Shadab Khan started modelling?

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Islamabad United players Shadab Khan (top) and Azam Khan pose for the camera in front of the historic Pakistan Monument. — Twitter/@MAzamKhan45
Islamabad United players Shadab Khan (top) and Azam Khan pose for the camera in front of the historic Pakistan Monument. — Twitter/@MAzamKhan45

After proving their metal in the ground, the Islamabad United players Shadab Khan and Azam Khan have now started exploring their potential in modelling.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam shared pictures of him and skipper Shadab posing for a picture in front of the historic Pakistan Monument.

"Who did it better? Voting [is] open now," Azam captioned the pictures shared on his Twitter handle.

Laying on the small wall, both Shadab and Azam are propped up by the hands under their heads. Their poses differ only in that Azam has his legs crossed while Shadab lies with both his legs stretched outward.

Both players are playing for Islamabad United — one of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

Islamabad United are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. They qualified for the playoffs a day earlier after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth season of the PSL. United became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Lahore Qalandars.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Who is behind Haris Rauf’s improvement?

PSL 2023: Who is behind Haris Rauf’s improvement?
Sania Mirza grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ with Farah Khan

Sania Mirza grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ with Farah Khan
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators trump Karachi Kings for much-needed victory

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators trump Karachi Kings for much-needed victory
PSL 2023: Five stats you must know about KK vs QG clash

PSL 2023: Five stats you must know about KK vs QG clash
US bars Novak Djokovic from entering US

US bars Novak Djokovic from entering US
Cristiano Ronaldo sends relief items to Turkey, Syria quake victims

Cristiano Ronaldo sends relief items to Turkey, Syria quake victims
Chelsea left with one last shot to survive in Champions League

Chelsea left with one last shot to survive in Champions League
Syrian boy fulfils dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after quake

Syrian boy fulfils dream of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after quake
Three Pakistani-American runners win 6-star finisher medal at Tokyo Marathon 2023

Three Pakistani-American runners win 6-star finisher medal at Tokyo Marathon 2023
PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: How can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?
Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd

Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
PSL 2023: Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators to seal playoff berth

PSL 2023: Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators to seal playoff berth