Have Azam Khan and Shadab Khan started modelling?

Islamabad United players Shadab Khan (top) and Azam Khan pose for the camera in front of the historic Pakistan Monument. — Twitter/@MAzamKhan45

After proving their metal in the ground, the Islamabad United players Shadab Khan and Azam Khan have now started exploring their potential in modelling.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam shared pictures of him and skipper Shadab posing for a picture in front of the historic Pakistan Monument.

"Who did it better? Voting [is] open now," Azam captioned the pictures shared on his Twitter handle.



Laying on the small wall, both Shadab and Azam are propped up by the hands under their heads. Their poses differ only in that Azam has his legs crossed while Shadab lies with both his legs stretched outward.

Both players are playing for Islamabad United — one of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. They qualified for the playoffs a day earlier after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth season of the PSL. United became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Lahore Qalandars.