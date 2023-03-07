 
Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson COVID rules gripe

Tim Robbins is openly supporting Woody Harrelson's dig at COVID production protocols.

The Shawshank Redemption actor tweeted his support for Woody Harrelson following the "Champions" actor's controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"Woody is right. Time to end this charade," Robbins tweeted by tagging SAG-AFTRA.

The True Detective star recently stoked controversy after telling The New York Times that vaccines should not be mandatory.

"I don't think that anybody should have the right to demand that you're forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I'm just like, let's be done with this nonsense," the actor added.

"It's not fair to the crews. I don't have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How's that not up to the individual? I shouldn't be talking about this ****.

It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don't feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination.

That's not a free country. Really I'm talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I'm not in the same position they're in, but it's wrong. It's three years. Stop."

