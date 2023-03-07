Sarah Ferguson says royal corgis sense late Queen’s spirit near them

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, has left fans baffled by sharing interesting details about the late Queen's corgis Sandy and Muick.

The Duchess of York has claimed that the Queen's corgis "bark at nothing" when they sense the Queen’s spirit is near.



"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," Ferguson told People in a recent profile.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom continued: "But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

The author of "A Most Intriguing Lady" and her ex-husband Andrew has been looking after the royal dogs since Queen's passing in September.

Andrew, whose relationship with the royal family is allegedly more strained after being stripped of his royal duties in 2019 due to his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, appeared to have a similarly affectionate relationship with the corgis during his mother’s funeral in September.

