'The Voice' star Karina Zeviani dies after long illness

Singer Karina Zeviani, who once appeared on The Voice, has died at the age of 51 after fighting breast cancer for two years.

She passed away in a hospital in Brazil on October 8 just weeks after sharing an update about her health with her fans.

Karina was living with serious illness for two years but she continued to share parts of her journey with people who followed her.

On September 20, the late singer, however, told them that she had to start chemotherapy through a drip, also spoking about having to lose her hair again and fans then took no time in sending her kind messages.

One fan wrote, “You're going to be great and beautiful as always.”

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Although many people knew Karina from the Brazilian version of The Voice in 2020, she was making music for years before that as well.

In 2005, she joined the American music group Thievery Corporation after David Byrne, the lead singer of Talking Heads, recommended her.

The group later paid tribute to her, saying, “She was a beautiful, talented and truly lovely soul, with an aura and vibrance that were impossible to forget.”

Karina also sang with the French group Nouvelle Vague and released her own album, Amor Iventado, in 2012.

A friend remembered her as “a person full of sparkle.” Her funeral was held on October 9.