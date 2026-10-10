Sir Mick Jagger's granddaughter Amba Jackson reveals painful university struggles

Amba is seeking planning permission to convert stables on her land into a community art centre, following six years studying art therapy.

Sir Mick Jagger's granddaughter Amba Jackson has opened up about her dark teenage years, when she struggled to make a life for herself at NewYork's prestigious Pratt Institute.

It is worth mentioning that Amba, 30, is the daughter of the daughter of the Rolling Stones star's jewellery designer daughter, Jade Jagger, 54, and her former partner, artist Piers Jackson.

In her debut Substack post on Friday, artist Amba wrote: 'I went to University to study Fashion Design in New York because, at 19, I wanted to be Edie Sedgwick in Factory girl. I was taking a lot of drugs, and the school was easy to get into.'

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Amba, who unlike other members of her famous family has lived most of her life out of the spotlight, continued:

'For a highly sensitive, neurodivergent, mentally unstable, borderline alcoholic adolescent, who wanted to spend a significant amount of time getting drunk and chatting shit with her equally unstable friends, keeping up with schoolwork was challenging.'

'I felt completely broken by the expectations and couldn't understand why I seemed to struggle so much more with tailoring than my peers.'

Meanwhile, Amba is seeking planning permission to convert stables on her land into a community art centre, following six years studying art therapy.

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