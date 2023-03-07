PTI comes under criticism for ‘sexist comments’ ahead of Women's Day

— PID/Twitter

While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership often resorts to mean comments against women, the party's leaders have now come under criticism again for their "sexist remarks" ahead of International Women's Day.

Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality and violence and abuse against women.

The reaction came after PTI leaders Fayyaz Chohan and Fawad Chaudhry made derogatory comments against women politicians and a journalist — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman, and anchor Absa Komal.

Legal adviser and TV personality Reema Omer shared screenshots of their press conference and tweets on her official Twitter account and slammed the PTI leadership.

"Staying true to their ideology, PTI leaders decided to commemorate International Women’s Day through this odious campaign of sexist, personal attacks against women journalists and politicians," she said.

"Will there be any accountability? Of course not. Will they be rewarded? Likely, yes," the legal adviser added.

But just like the party's leadership, PTI supporters heavily criticised Omer and started name-calling — not an unusual thing that a woman faces when she shares her two cents on a political party's attitude.

In response to Omar's tweets, several people also backed her stance and slammed the PTI for low blows.

A Twitter user said PTI's "ideology" would haunt Pakistan for decades.

Another termed the party a "force of evil".

A user also called PTI supporters "garbage".

One user pointed out that the "PTI has its own standards in filth."

Another user said the PTI means "[fascism]".



