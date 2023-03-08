 
entertainment
Lizzo slams runway show for ‘lacking true body inclusivity’

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has just hit back against Victoria Secret’s attempts at ‘inclusivity’.

Her feelings were penned in a lengthy Twitter post that references the new ‘inclusive’ model.

She started by saying, “This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake”.

“But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again?” she even went on to question.

Before signing off she also slipped in a jibe against the powers that be and added, “Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”

Check it out Below:


