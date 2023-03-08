 
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released in theatres today; the film received a great response at the box office on its first day.

According to the reports of Indiatoday, TJMM earned INR 2.35 crore by 10:30 am on March 8 nationally.

Taran Adarsh Trade Analyst shared the total earning from all the national chains on his twitter account. He revealed: “#TJMM at national chains… Day 1… Update: 10:30am… #PVR: 1.23 cr, #INOX: 70 lacs, #Cinepolis: 42 lacs… Total: INR 2.35 cr Nett BOC.”

Previously, one of the exhibitors Akshaye Rathi made a prediction that the film will collect around 11 to 12 crore on its first day. He stated: “The opening day net collections will be between INR 11 crore and INR 12 crore. This film brings together three noted artists Ranbir, Luv Ranjan and Pritam. Luv and Ranbir are no strangers to the rom-com space. The film will witness good growth daily after its release based on the word of mouth.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar featuring; Ranbir Kapoor and Shaddha Kapoor marked as the acting debut of Boney Kapoor. The film also starred veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a vital role. 

