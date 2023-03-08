Martin Scorese and Leonardo DiCaprio's miniseries cancelled at Hulu after Keanu Reeves' exit

 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Martin Scorese and Leonardo DiCaprios miniseries cancelled at Hulu after Keanu Reeves exit

Martin Scorese and Leonardo DiCaprio-led miniseries The Devil in the White City has been cancelled by Hulu, following Keanu Reeves exit.

The project had been in works for more than a decade with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio as executive producers.

As per Daily Mail, Keanu Reeves had been part of the project but decided to exit in October 2022 with the director, Todd field, also leaving.

Devil In The White City tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who struggles to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, cited from Daily Mail.

After the project's Hulu exit, actors Jude Law and Jeremy Allen White and director Matt Ross have been in discussion with ABC Signature to do the project.

The project was based on the 2003 book of the same name by Erik Larson. DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book, in 2010.

In 2015, paramount shopped the project after an intense bidding war, however In 2019, Hulu announced a big-budget series to be developed.

The storyline is on Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious 'Murder Castle' built in the Fair's shadow. 

