 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
AFP

Messi, Mbappe fail to inspire PSG as Bayern Munich secure quarter-final spot

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Bayern Munichs German midfielder Jamal Musiala (R) and Paris Saint-Germains Italian midfielder Marco Verratti vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023.AFP
Bayern Munich's German midfielder Jamal Musiala (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023.AFP 

MUNICH: Bayern Munich convincingly thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and dashed all their hopes in the Champions League in the second leg of their last-16 encounter, securing a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last month, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern in front on the night at the Allianz Arena and substitute Serge Gnabry wrapped up the victory a minute from time.

Bayern were worthy winners against a flat PSG side, for whom neither Kylian Mbappe nor Lionel Messi had the expected impact on the game while Neymar was missing with an ankle injury.

It is the second season running in which PSG have gone out of the Champions League in the last 16, and the fifth time in the last seven campaigns the Qatar-owned club have failed to go beyond the first knockout round.

They were not helped by injuries in defence, with captain Marquinhos forced off after 36 minutes with a rib problem and his replacement, Nordi Mukiele, also having to be substituted at half-time.

Vitinha might have put the French champions in front in the first half, but Matthijs de Ligt cleared his attempt off the line.

Bayern went ahead just after the hour mark, Leon Goretzka setting up the unmarked Choupo-Moting for an easy finish after Marco Verratti had been dispossessed in his own box.

Sergio Ramos came closest to getting the visitors back into the game before Gnabry clinched Bayern’s victory late on.

More From Sports:

New Zealand put Sri Lanka in as visitors set eyes on series sweep

New Zealand put Sri Lanka in as visitors set eyes on series sweep
Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist

Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist
Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash
QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL

QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL
PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches
First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true

First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true
PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat

PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat
PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership

PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership
PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars