Thursday Mar 09 2023
AFP

Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League

AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Kylian Mbappe was hailed as a hero by the Parc des Princes after becoming Paris Saint-Germains all-time top scorer at the weekend. AFP/File
Kylian Mbappe, who has fully recovered from his previous injury, is set to start for Paris Saint-Germain in their second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The France forward came off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg following a thigh injury, while defender Achraf Hakimi, who was charged with rape last week, is also in the line-up.

Neymar is sidelined by a likely season-ending ankle injury that will require surgery, with midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha coming in for Carlos Soler and teenager Warren Zaire-Emery.

Bayern made three changes to the team that won in Paris last month, recalling Thomas Mueller, who will take the captain’s armband from Joshua Kimmich.

Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic also start as Leroy Sane and Joao Cancelo drop to the bench.

France defender Benjamin Pavard misses the match through suspension.

Starting line-ups:

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Yann Sommer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller (capt), Jamal Musiala; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (3-5-2)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos (capt); Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Christophe Galtier (FRA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

