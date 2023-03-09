 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship dynamic: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship dynamic: Insider
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship dynamic: Insider

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been giving every free hour of her waking life to standing alongside Tristan Thompson.

Inside sources close to Entertainment Tonight brought these revelations to light.

Per the insider, Khloe and the rest of her family “have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported.”

Not to mention, “Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss.”

“She has acted as an amazing support system,” at the end of the day.

“Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now.”

At the same time, Khloe is also making sure to focus on her children during this time of loss as well. 

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga will not perform at 2023 Oscars, reveals producer Glenn Weiss

Lady Gaga will not perform at 2023 Oscars, reveals producer Glenn Weiss
Pink talks teaching kids to ‘give back to people’

Pink talks teaching kids to ‘give back to people’
Selena Gomez urges ‘kind’ younger self in heartfelt message

Selena Gomez urges ‘kind’ younger self in heartfelt message
Prince Harry reveals real reason that ‘gets’ him ‘out of bed every day’

Prince Harry reveals real reason that ‘gets’ him ‘out of bed every day’
Critics think Buckingham Palace reaction will paralyze Harry and Meghan

Critics think Buckingham Palace reaction will paralyze Harry and Meghan

Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game

Netflix stars say series shows ups and downs of pro game
Princess Eugenie extols Sarah Ferguson after she says she is not invited to coronation

Princess Eugenie extols Sarah Ferguson after she says she is not invited to coronation

Snoop Dogg mocks Drake and DJ Khaled

Snoop Dogg mocks Drake and DJ Khaled

Prince Harry's choice of 'guru' questioned after confession of drug use

Prince Harry's choice of 'guru' questioned after confession of drug use

King Charles told Meghan 'not to read newspapers' during media attacks

King Charles told Meghan 'not to read newspapers' during media attacks
Harry and Meghan's latest move sign of thaw with royal family: expert

Harry and Meghan's latest move sign of thaw with royal family: expert

King Charles was 'amazed' Meghan Markle shares birthday with 'favourite' person

King Charles was 'amazed' Meghan Markle shares birthday with 'favourite' person