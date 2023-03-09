'Star Trek' director opens up on 'Discovery' finale

Star Trek: Discovery director Jonathan Frakes talked about shooting of the series finale.

During an interview with IGN, the 70-year-old said, “I'm told they have a very satisfying fix so that it will conclude in a way that will tie the story up.

And I think they've figured out how to do it. So they're going to go back and shoot and add to this finale that [producing director] Olatunde [Osunsanmi] and I did.”

The Riker actor also reflected on Discovery, which the director believes helped him direct modern Star Trek.

“It was so great,” he continued. “It was not only good for me, but it reopened the door for this whole – the season with Anson [Mount] birthed Strange New Worlds, right? Michelle Yeoh, they were talking about doing a show with her.

There's so many things that came out of it. Sonequa Martin-Green was such a fabulous leader, and her set is such a special place to be. I'll never forget it and I will always cherish it.

Mary Wiseman plays a character unlike any you've ever had on Star Trek anywhere. The whole LGBT thing with two icons – Anthony [Rapp] and Wilson [Cruz]. There's so much about that show that was so Star Trek and so important.”