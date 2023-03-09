 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis would love to see Coldplay in daytime
Jamie Lee Curtis would 'love to' see Coldplay in daytime

Jamie Lee Curtis would love to go to a Coldplay concert in daytime. The Freaky Friday actress recently turned down an invitation to the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner because it was past her bedtime.

Speaking on the Today Show the 64-year-old said: “Why are there no matinees? I’m curious?”

“I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it. The problem is, I’m not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 pm”

Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination despite a decades-long career in January for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter the actress said: "I'm going to tell you a secret right now… there is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 pm, and I have declined."

"Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."

Curtis will be competing with Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, and her costar Stephanie Hsu for the award of best supporting actress at the Oscars 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews
BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash
Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why

Phoebe Waller-Bridge believes her James Bond movie ‘a bit misogynistic’: Here’s why
K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit

K-pop group NCT announces new sub-unit
Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show

Rihanna sends love to elderly women as they recreated her viral Super Bowl show
Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife refutes claims Demi Moore has ‘moved in’ with them amid his dementia

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch

Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance on ‘The Voice’ blind auditions: Watch
Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch

Jenna Ortega takes a dig at ‘Wednesday’ dance in ‘SNL’ promo: Watch
Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’
Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume talks about being 'fearless' in 'writing' in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer