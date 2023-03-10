 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry able to afford LA ‘because he’s the son of Diana’: ‘Grossest hypocrite’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn’t even get looked twice at without royal connections.

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “While claiming to love the late Queen, Meghan mocked the formal ceremonial of the court with a caricatured imitation of a curtsey during a televised interview for the nauseating Netflix series that they modestly entitled Harry And Meghan.”

“Even the Duke, who is to family loyalty what Lord Haw-Haw was to patriotism, could not avoid looking a picture of discomfort as his wife performed an exaggeratedly sweeping bow in a bid to make the monarchy look ridiculous.”

“At the same time, however, in a display of the grossest hypocrisy, they have used their royal status to boost their incomes and their profiles.”

“They know perfectly well that no one in California would look twice at a third-rate television actress and a junior-ranking ex-army officer unless they were touched by the stardust of royalty.”

“It is solely because Harry is the son of Diana and the grandson of Elizabeth II that his wife was asked on to the Oprah Winfrey show, a platform he then shared to malign the traditions of Britain and the family who tried to support him.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan

K-pop icons BTS has achieved RIAJ Million Certification in Japan
‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies aged 89
Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Kardashian-Jenners might not be ‘invited’ to the 2023 Met Gala: details inside

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary

Lewis Capaldi 'terrified for people to see' intimate documentary
Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'

Pedro Pascal recalls filming death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'relaxing'
Can Prince Harry, Meghan Markle really ‘fit King Charles into their schedule’?

Can Prince Harry, Meghan Markle really ‘fit King Charles into their schedule’?
Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Brian Austin Green 'supports' ex Megan Fox 'no matter what' amid MGK split rumours

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Meghan, Harry daughter Lilibet’s title will ‘influence’ her relationship with royal family

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’

Alec Baldwin remembers late Robert Blake as ‘the incredible gifted actor’