Friday Mar 10 2023
Harry, Meghan trying to reconcile with royal family by using titles for kids: Expert

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle are trying to reconcile with royal family by using their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles.

Royal expert Christine Ross believe it is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s way of offering an olive branch to Harry’s family.

Speaking to The Express, the royal expert said, "Embracing the title, which Lilibet has held since King Charles ascended the throne in September, will certainly change her life as an individual.”

The co-host of US Weekly podcast Royally Us said the new title may “influence” Lilibet’s relationship with the Royal Family for the future."

"This seems like an olive branch extended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay connected to Prince Harry’s family. Or perhaps to attempt reconciliation,” she added.

Finally putting all speculations to rest about whether or not the Sussex’s kids will receive their titles, a spokesperson for the couple announced that "Princess Lilibet Diana" had been christened.

Following this, the California-based royal couple issued a statement defending their children’s right to the titles as their “birth right.”

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” the statement issued by Harry and Meghan read.

