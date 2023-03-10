 
PSL 2023: Babar Azam sits out with fever during fielding

Babar can be seen in the dugout as he could not field during Peshawar Zalmi's match against Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi, on March 10, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Screenshot

Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam was forced to sit out during his side's fielding due to fever in the match against Multan Sultans — but he already set the tone for the Zalmi by scoring 73 off 39 balls.

Babar, alongside young Saim Ayub, helped Zalmi to post 242-6 in 20 overs. The skipper was exceptional with the bat, but he couldn't come out to the field due to illness.

According to several reports, Babar was suffering from a fever since morning, but he decided to play today's must-win game for his team.

During the commentary, one of the commentators also confirmed that Babar was out of the field due to a fever.

In his absence, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was leading the side in the ground.

When this story was filed, Sultans were on track to chase a mammoth total. They were 162-4 in 13.2 overs. Just a couple of days ago, Quetta Gladiators chased 241 runs against Zalmi this season at the same venue.

It must be noted here that after today's performance, Babar has grabbed the second position on the most runs list of PSL 8. He has so far scored 416 runs in nine matches. Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in PSL 8 with 428 runs in as many matches.

