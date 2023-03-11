WhatsApp gives group admins more control over adding members

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is known for its easy-to-use services and it keeps bringing new updates every day to improve the user experience.

The instant messaging app has given more control to the group admins through this new update that it just submitted, bringing the version up to 23.5.0.74, WaBetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature which would allow admins of the group to approve new member requests. This new update is for the beta testers as of now.

"Group admins can manage membership approval by manually approving or rejecting requests from anyone who wishes to join by toggling this option," said the app-tracking website.

— WaBetaInfo

The new update is available within the group settings section. Once the option is enabled, those who want to join the group will be approved by a group administrator.

"When new members want to join the group and this option is enabled, group admins can review them by opening 'Pending participants' within the group info screen or tapping the in-chat banner," said WaBetaInfo.



Through this feature, admins can ensure that the relevant people are added even when they join by using an invite link.

This feature is very useful for large groups and communities as it can get hard to manage them.