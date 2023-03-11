 
Adam Brody on 'Shazam' suit: 'Uncomfortable'

Adam Brody on 'Shazam' suit: 'Uncomfortable'

Adam Brody is getting honest about his superhero Shazam suit in the film.

During an interview with GQ UK, The Fury of the Gods actor said about the superhero suit, “They’re very infantilizing because you can like do little for yourself, you need help all the time,” adding, “Each one of us had a sort of pit crew to help get our bracelets on and get in and out of our gear.”

“You don’t feel naked, you’re bulky, you’re in a bunch of stuff, you know, it’s more like you’re going to the Met Ball or something,” the actor added.

“For the first one we did, the suits were a lot bulkier and more uncomfortable, the 43-year-old continued. We were also in Toronto in the winter, our big scene was all in the water at night. So it was freezing, it was the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been working."

The Jennifer's Body actor said he’s “always wanted” to star in a superhero film, adding, “To do something of this size, you know, I think is part of the appeal. The outfit, the stunts, the heroics and just the scale of what you’re working on is a much different scale than I normally work on.”

