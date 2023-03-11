Prince Harry staring Counsellor of State ‘demotion’ in the face after eviction

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage all but confirms his ‘inevitable’ demotion as a Counsellor of State.



Journalist Ephraim Hardcastle brought these accusations and admissions to light.

Hardcastle believes “He warned, Harry's eviction from Frogmore Cottage copperfastens his demotion as a Counsellor of State.”

“While King Charles's tinkering with the list of Counsellors – promoting Anne and Edward and downgrading Harry and Andrew – was sufficient, the absence of a UK abode confirms Harry's relegation. His US residency is no bar to his place in the succession.”

“Perhaps the King and William should stick to the rule of monarch and heir travelling separately.”

Especially in light of the chances that “should anything befall them both before George is 18, Harry would become Prince Regent. And if he declined, the honour falls to Andrew.”