 
sports
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy in action during a match against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, on March 8, 2023. — PSL
Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy in action during a match against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, on March 8, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy made history on Wednesday after setting the highest number of runs during the 25th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday during the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Roy scored an unbeaten 145 runs to take his side to an eight-wicket victory over Zalmi.

The English cricketer earlier also completed a 44-ball century against Peshawar on behalf of the Gladiators, becoming the second-fastest batter to score a century.

Before Roy, Multan Sultans Rilee Russouw scored the fastest century off 43 balls in the 12th match of the tournament between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators.

Following Roy and Russouw is Lahore Qalandar's Harry Brooks, who scored a 48-ball century in the seventh edition of PSL in February 2022 in a match between the Qalandars and United.

This victory has pegged Roy as the first foreign cricketer to score two centuries in the PSL.

He also scored 116 runs against Qalandars in Karachi last season.

Another exciting aspect of Roy’s ton is that during the same match, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam scored a spectacular century, making this the first time in PSL history that two centuries have been scored in one match.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash
PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches
First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true

First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true
PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat

PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat
PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership

PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership
PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan’s Omar Khalid makes impressive debut in Qatar Open

Pakistan’s Omar Khalid makes impressive debut in Qatar Open
PSL 2023: Super Women trump Amazons in first exhibition match

PSL 2023: Super Women trump Amazons in first exhibition match
PSL 2023: Jason Roy's quick ton powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Jason Roy's quick ton powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed ruled out of today's clash against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed ruled out of today's clash against Peshawar Zalmi
Tim David credits PSL for his global fame in franchise cricket

Tim David credits PSL for his global fame in franchise cricket