 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in B.A.P.S
Cardi B debunks rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in 'B.A.P.S'

Cardi B has responded in a funny way to the rumors of starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in a remake of an American comedy-film B.A.P.S.

The Bodak Yellow songstress has rejected the claims that she and her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion want to play the lead roles in a present day remake of 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Her response came after B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend’s talked about the remake of the fim in his recent interview with Slash Film.

“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake’,” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do [the film?]’”.

A blogger on Twitter named Ken Barbie received the WAP rapper's funny response on her tweet, the singer quoted the blogger's post with a funny quip.

"I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….” she said. "Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?… kiss kiss."

In a music video that was a massive hit of 2020, both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore hairstyles inspired by Townsend’s film, from which he also made his directorial debut.

When the video came out, some fans suggested the duo to play the lead roles, Nisi and Mickey originally played by Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen gets ready for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appearance with baby Esti
Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough

Oscars: Asian representation achieves remarkable breakthrough
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ denies bullying accusations
'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon

'Batman: Caped Crusader' finds new home at Amazon
Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'

Huey Lewis still hasn't watched 'American Psycho'
'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger

'Han Solo' taught costly lesson to Disney: CEO Bob Iger
BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song
Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years

Oscars iconic carpet will not be red for first time in 60 years
Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Keira Knightley shares why her true-crime film ‘Boston Strangler’ is different

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle playing 'dangerous game' like Princess Diana?
K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance

K-pop group Twice discuss new comeback and their Billboard appearance
Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'

Adam Brody reveals marrying Leighton Meester was 'an easy decision'