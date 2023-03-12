 
Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

In this file photo taken on February 13, 2023, Paris Saint-Germain´s Brazilian forward Neymar attends a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of Last 16 First leg football match against FC Bayern Munich. — AFP/file
DOHA: Doctors are still not sure when Brazilian striker Neymar will be able to return to play despite a successful ankle operation in Qatar, the hospital’s assistant medical chief said Saturday.

Before Friday's surgery, Neymar’s club Paris Saint-Germain said that the 31-year-old could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

"Neymar Junior was operated on yesterday, it was very successful," Hakim Chalabi assistant director general at the Aspetar hospital and PSG’s former medical director general told AFP.

"Right now he is very good and he is happy.

"He is not so painful and the surgeons who operated are pleased."

Neymar will stay at the Aspetar sports hospital in Qatar for at least two days. After a period of rest, PSG will start physiotherapy, Chalabi said.

"Later on we will evaluate a time for a return on the field. Right now it is a bit soon to talk about." The club’s medical staff will consult with the surgeons after more examinations.

"He is going to be on crutches for a few days but then after he should be back to half weight lifting."

Neymar was stretchered off with his latest injury in a Ligue 1 game against Lille last month. He injured the same ankle in 2018.

Chalabi said that after the operation, Neymar "should be back at a normal level but with less risk of injury."

Fitness has been a regular concern since PSG signed Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($264m) in 2017.

He has played only 112 of PSG’s 228 Ligue 1 matches since his arrival.

