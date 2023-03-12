Fire in Karachi's multi-storey building brought under control

Fire can be seen engulfing the high-rise building in Karachi on March 12, 2023. — Provided by author

Sindh governor says probe will be initiated into incident.

AC Ferozabad says action will be taken against illegal sign boards.

More than 12 fire tenders used to douse blaze.

KARACHI: The fire that engulfed a 16-storey building on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal has been brought under control and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has sought a report of the incident.

More than 12 fire tenders, two snorkels, two water bowsers and several water tankers were used to douse the fire that injured one person, said the authorities concerned.

The Sindh governor said that an investigation into the incident will be initiated. The blaze — rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire — erupted in a billboard on top of the building.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, many offices were located in the commercial building. He said that the panaflex on the building caught fire due to a short circuit which engulfed the building as well.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Umamah Solangi said that no loss of life was reported as the building was empty, adding that action will be taken against the illegal sign boards.

As soon as the building caught fire, a fire tender was dispatched to the spot. Along with the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy's firefighting vehicles were also present to put off the blaze.

Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, were present at the location to maintain order. Moreover, the officials said that the petrol pump adjacent to the building was also closed.