WATCH: Fire erupts at camp outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: A camp erected outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence caught fire in the early hours of Monday that spread to nearby electricity wires, Geo News reported.



The rescue personnel however reached the site immediately and doused the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are camped outside Khan’s residence to provide him “security”.

The PTI chief is facing multiple cases and arrest warrants have been issued in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police on Sunday served arrest warrants to the former prime minister to ensure his appearance in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts, authorities said, after Khan's supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.

In October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found the PTI chief guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries.

The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.